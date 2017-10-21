Kerwin enters not guilty plea

1 SHARES Share Tweet

By JAIMIE ROSE R. ABERIA

Self-confessed drug lord Kerwin Espinosa yesterday entered a not guilty plea related to the illegal drug trade charges he is facing at a trial court in Manila.



Espinosa, who was accompanied by his lawyer Atty. Lailani Villarina, is facing charges of violation of Article II Section 5 or Trading and Distributing Dangerous Drugs under the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Espinosa, who claimed that the 219.28 grams of suspected shabu which were confiscated from his place in Albuera, Leyte last year during a buy-bust operation were “planted”.

The son of the late ex-Albuera mayor Rolando Espinosa, Sr., Kerwin claims he was out of the country when the buy-bust operation happened.

“Wala ako sa Pilipinas when they counducted an operation, tapos dinamay nila ako sa kaso, ” Espinosa told reporters.

“Wala talaga akong kasalanan sa nangyari. Kagagawan ng mga pulis na lagi na lang nilang ginagawa na nagpa-planted.

Gumagawa [sila] ng scenario para sa accomplishment nila.”

The court earlier dismissed the cases against his father and co-accused Espinosa, Sr.

The older Espinosa was killed, together with another inmate, one Raul Yap, after they allegedly shot it out with lawmen who were reportedly serving a search warrant inside the Leyte Sub-Provincial Jail in Baybay City early morning of Nov. 5.

Article 89 of the Revised Penal Code provides that criminal liability is totally extinguished “only when the death of the offender occurs before final judgment.”

The trial, which was originally set at Baybay, Leyte Regional Trial Court, was transferred to Manila for security reasons.

Judge Pampilo set the pre-trial of the case on Nov. 10 and said he will release a decision by June 2018.

Related

comments