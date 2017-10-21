Russian ships visit, deliver guns to PH

By: AP

Three Russian Navy ships arrived in the country yesterday and two others are coming today to deliver military equipment donated by Russia to the Philippines.



It was Russia’s third naval visit under President Duterte, who has vowed to diversify the country’s ties away from the United States and toward China and Russia.

Three Russian anti-submarine ships docked in Manila in time for Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu’s visit to the country, said Rear Admiral E. Mikhailov, the task force commander.

Two other vessels will arrive in the country today at the Subic Bay Freeport to unload donated military equipment, the Philippine Navy said in a statement.

Shoigu will join next week’s meeting of 10 Southeast Asian defense ministers with counterparts from other countries, including the US, Russia, and China.

