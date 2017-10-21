Scorpions target 1st UCBL semis

0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Jerome Lagunzad

Games Today

(Olivarez College gym)

12 noon — TIP vs CEU

2 p.m. — UB vs CdSL

Defending champion Centro Escolar University takes on struggling Technological Institute of the Philippines today at the Olivarez College gym in Sucat, Parañaque City with the Scorpions out to clinch the first Final Four berth in the Universities and Colleges Basketball League (UCBL) Season 2.



Tip off is at 12 noon, with the Scorpions out to repeat a 72-52 win over TIP last Sept. 18, firm up their grip on the top spot and deal another big blow to the Engineers’ flickering semifinal hopes.

CEU, however, will have to do it without Congolese center Rod Ebondo, who’s been given by team management the green light to take a much-needed respite before flying home to the Democratic Republic of Congo ahead of next month’s African qualifiers for the 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup.

With the way his charges manhandled Lyceum-Batangas 85-56 last Thursday, CEU coach Yong Garcia should have little problem in trying to fill up the big shoes left by the 6-foot-7 Ebondo, who’s a usual double-double performer.

“We just have to deal with it. Rod has been a big part of our system over the past few years but his absence could open up more opportunities. We’re still have enough warm bodies to fill the void,” he said.

TIP, loser of its last three matches, has its back pushed against the wall and the Engineers could not afford to make any costly mistake if they want to stay in the semis hunt.

A repeat win by CEU over TIP will further open up the semis lane for Colegio de San Lorenzo, which is favored to assert its dominance over also-ran University of Batangas at 2 p.m.

The Griffins, fresh from a 62-57 victory over Diliman College exactly a week ago, are eager to stay hot on the heels of the Scorpions and keep themselves in the hunt for a Top 2 finish which dangles a pair of twice-to-beat advantage bonus in the semis.

Related

comments