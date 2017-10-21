Trillanes admits US meeting

By: Vanne Elaine P. Terrazola

Sen. Antonio F. Trillanes IV has admitted meeting United States Sen. Marco Rubio during his trip to the US capitol in Washington D.C.

Trillanes confirmed Rubio’s Twitter post. He said he also met other government officials during his trip to Washington D.C.



“As mentioned in the tweet of Sen. Rubio, we talked about enhancing RP-US relations, corruption, and the human rights situation in the country,” Trillanes said.

The opposition senator denied lying to Rubio and said he “presented only factual information” about the government.

“Besides, you cannot fool the US government. They know what’s happening in our country,” Trillanes added.

He also dismissed allegations that he was convincing groups to stop President Donald Trump from visiting the country.

Trump is expected to attend the Association of Southeast Asian Nations summit next month.

“To be clear, I did not try to stop the state visit of President Trump since these things are carefully planned and cannot be stopped on the mere say so of a Philippine senator.”

