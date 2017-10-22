Baguio has biggest team in B. Pinoy

VIGAN CITY – Baguio City made known its desire to dominate the 2017 Batang Pinoy Luzon leg by having the biggest number of athletes.

The country’s summer capital has 319 athletes who will take part in 18 sports in the week-long event in this heritage city.



Pangasinan is next with 224 athletes.

Meanwhile, opening rounds in tennis start today at the Sta. Catalina and Vigan tennis courts – same goes in archery (San Ildefonso Central School), badminton (Bantay Badminton Court), girls and boys basketball (Caoayan and Sta.

Catalina covered courts), boxing (Vigan City Plaza and Brgy. 4 covered court), chess (Baluarte Function Hall), sepak takraw (Baddened Covered Court), baseball and softball (Cerillo Lao Compound), table tennis (San Vicente covered court), karatedo (Vigan Convention Center) and volleyball (Immaculate Concepcion Seminary covered court and Immaculate Concepcion School of Theology).

Athletics and pencak silat take center stage tomorrow at the President Quirino Stadium while arnis (Pantay Daya covered court), swimming and beach volleyball (President Quirino Stadium, taekwondo (Vigan Convention Center) start on Tuesday.

Dancesports will be held on Oct. 27 at the NSCC.

