Cop who mauled kid previously suspended

By: Martin A. Sadongdong & Jean Fernando

The Southern Police District (SPD) bared yesterday that the policeman who allegedly maltreated a 12-year-old boy in Pasay City recently had already been suspended after being charged with a case for physical injury.

According to Chief Superintendent Tomas Apolinario Jr., SPD director, Police Officer 3 Ferdinand Dator admitted that he had previously been slapped with suspension for 20 days due to physical injury charge.



“Inamin niya na mayroon siyang suspension noon na 20 days dahil sa physical injury. Hindi na niya maalala kung kailan dahil matagal na raw pero we have to check with our records,” Apolinario said.

On Friday, Dator, who was assigned at SPD’s District Public Safety Battalion (DPSB), was already charged with violation of Republic Act 7610 or the Anti-Child Abuse Law before the Pasay City Prosecutor’s Office.

The father and mother of the victim, Willian Vallejo, 40 and Maria Elena Arcenio, 40 of 239 Transmitter Area, Barangay Maricaban, Pasay City filed a complaint against the suspect Thursday at the Women’s and Children Protection Desk.

Vallejo told police that prior to the mauling incident, the victim was walking along St. Catherine St., at about 5 p.m. when approached by Dator who was reportedly under the influence of liquor.

Dator reportedly poured water on the head of the victim and told the latter that he must respect a policeman.

The suspect reportedly mauled the victim causing the latter to bite the policeman to his tummy.

The police said that the victim was still able to run towards his father to seek help before he collapsed and was eventually brought to the hospital for treatment.

“Hindi po namin alam kung bakit niya sinaktan ang anak ko wala naman ginagawang masama sa kanya, lasing na lasing po yun pulis.”

