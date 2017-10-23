Japan typhoon leaves 5 dead

TOKYO (AFP) – A powerful typhoon left five dead, one missing and scores injured in Japan Monday, moving northward off the Pacific coast after millions struggled to the polls for a national election.



Authorities advised thousands living in coastal areas or near rivers to evacuate to shelters before Typhoon Lan, described as “very large and very strong”, hit Tokyo and surrounding regions early Monday morning.

The typhoon had left the Japanese archipelago by about 9:00 am (0000 GMT) after making landfall in Shizuoka southwest of Tokyo six hours before, the weather agency said.

The typhoon claimed its first victims Sunday as a male passer-by died when scaffolding collapsed on him at a construction site in Fukuoka in western Japan.

Also in western Japan, a 70-year-old man was found dead in Yamaguchi after he dived into the sea to grab a rope from another vessel as he attempted to escape from his troubled boat, a coast guard told AFP.

In Osaka prefecture, a man in his 80s died after being crushed under a blown-off shutter while a woman in her 60s was found dead in a submerged car, local officials said.

A 29-year-old man was also found in a submerged car in the central prefecture of Mie. Separately, a 61-year-old man has been missing in eastern Japan’s Ibaraki prefecture after he went fishing on Sunday.

