Lady Warriors win

by Jerome Lagunzad

Games Wednesday (Mall of Asia Arena)

8 a.m. – La Salle vs NU

10 a.m. – Ateneo vs UST

(Blue Eagle Gym)

9 a.m. – Adamson vs FEU

11 a.m. – UP vs UE

University of the East got back at University of Santo Tomas in an emotionally-charged encounter yesterday, 66-62, in the UAAP Season 80 women’s basketball tourney at The Arena in San Juan City.



Ruthlaine Tacula had 16 points, nine assists and seven rebounds while Love Sto. Domingo had 26 points, 23 rebounds and four assists to help the Lady Warriors hold off the Tigresses.

UE avenged a 54-49 setback to UST last October 4 while racking up its third straight victory and seventh overall in nine matches, pulling half-a-game behind its latest victim for the No. 2 spot.

The Tigresses saw their six-game winning streak come to a halt and the ejection of ace forward Bets Peñaflor due to a pair of unsportsmanlike fouls with still 3:27 remaining hastened their downfall.

“Sabi ko sa mga bata, talagang pipisikalin sila ng mga kalaban. Pero kailangan maglaro lang at hindi mapikon. Just play within our system,” said UE coach Aileen Lebornio.

Down by as many as 14 points, UST fought back behind its usual pressing defense that ignited an eight-to-nothing run, capped by a Jhenn Angeles bucket that pulled it within 45-60 with less than two minutes to play.

UE, however, refused to crumble under immense pressure as Bianca Ramos ended the drought with a tough basket before Tacula sank a pair of freebies, stretching their lead back to 10, time down to just 82 seconds.

Earlier, Ateneo put an end to a six-game losing streak behind a 56-49 victory over archrival La Salle.

Jolina Go and Hazelle Yam combined for 26 points as the Lady Eagles moved up to sixth spot with a 3-6 mark. The Lady Archers, led by Kathleen Nunez’s 16 points, suffered their seventh loss in nine matches.

The scores:

ATENEO 56 – Go 14, Yam 12, Villamor 9, Buendia 7, Guytingco 4, Uy de Ong 4, Deacon 2, Joson 2, Morelos 2, Newsome 0, Cancio 0.

LA SALLE 49 – Nunez 16, Castillo 9, Vergara 7, Del Campo 6, Paraiso 3, Dagdagan 3, Figueroa 3, Arciga 2, Jimenez 0, Torres 0, Javier 0, Malarde 0.

Quarters: 9-10, 20-26, 34-36, 56-49.

UE 66 – Tacula 16, Francisco 13, Sto Domingo 13, Chan 9, Ramos 6, Antonio 5, Cortizano 2, Gayacao 2.

UST 62 – Anies 18, Angeles 13, Gandalla 10, Larosa 9, Rivera 5, Penaflor 4, Capilit 2, Isanan 1, Portillo 0, Aujero 0, Sanggalang 0.

Quarters: 13-12, 31-25, 44-38, 66-62.

