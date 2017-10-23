Mga bahay, ginagawang katatakutan

by Kim Atienza

Did you know that there are people who actually look forward to celebrating Halloween? Many go as far as decorating their houses and even their bodies with scary images.



One such family which we featured on Matanglawin TV sometime back is the Madela family of Iloilo.

Casa de Madela is the family home of singer Jed Madela who, along with his family, is an avid fan of Halloween. Each Halloween season, they decorate their house with all the imaginable scary decorations possible, from sound sensitive artifacts to framed pictures that change appearance from different angles.

Jed told us it has been a longtime tradition for them to turn their ancestral house into a haunted house. They often

Invited oblivious trick or treaters to enter and explore.

The trip gives guests a feeling they have entered a Horror House.

•

TRIVIA PA MORE (Various Sources): Oprah Winfrey’s first name was supposed to be Orpah, after Ruth’s sister-in-law in the Bible, but it was misspelled Oprah on her birth certificate. The name stuck. Oprah Winfrey was taught to read at age 3 by her grandmother, helping her develop her knack for public speaking.

•

The cobra is deaf to the snake charmer’s pipe, but follows the visual cue of the moving pipe and it can sense the ground vibrations from the snake charmer’s tapping. Sometimes, for the sake of safety, all the venom in cobra’s teeth is removed.

•

Antarctica is the only continent without reptiles or snakes.

•

In the Caribbean, there are oysters that can climb trees.

•

Great American author Mark Twain didn’t graduate from elementary school.

•

They have square watermelons in Japan – they stack better.

•

Thomas Edison, light bulb inventor, was afraid of the dark.

•

Send your questions on anything and everything to Kuya Kim through my Twitter account @kuyakim_atienza using #AlaminKayKuyaKim.

Ating tuklasin ang mga bagay-bagay na di niyo pa alam. Walang ’di susuungin, lahat aalamin. Ito po si Kuya Kim, Matanglawin, only here in Tempo.

