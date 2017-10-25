Ex-Army man arrested for mauling own mom

By ALEXANDRIA SAN JUAN

A former officer of the Philippine Army was arrested for mauling his own mother after feeling humiliated when he was asked by the latter to go home while in a drinking spree Monday afternoon in Quezon City.

Supt. Danilo Mendoza, Talipapa Police Station (PS-3) commander, said that they arrested Bernard Valerio, 34, a former corporal of the Philippine Army Scout Rangers.



Mendoza said Valerio, who was dismissed from the service last 2012, was drinking with his friends in front of their house at Servant of Charity in Barangay Pasong Tamo at about 1 p.m.

While in the middle of their drinking session, Valerio’s mother, Amelita, asked him to stop and go home already.

However, Valerio said he felt annoyed and humiliated and he started beating his mother.

Amelita said that Valerio also went to the kitchen to grab a knife, which gave her time to escape and hid inside the room of her bedridden husband.

A concerned citizen, meanwhile, sought help from authorities who immediately responded and arrested Valerio.

