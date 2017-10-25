Manila triumphs

- Home
- Entertainment
- Headlines
- Lifestyle
- News
- News in Photo
- Opinion
- Sports
Meralco-Manila became the first club to qualify for the semifinal round of the Philippines Football League after being awarded victory over Ilocos United by forfeiture ahead of their scheduled match over the weekend at the Quirino Stadium in Ilocos Sur.
The Sparks were awarded the standard 3-0 victory after because of Ilocos United’s non-compliance with the franchise agreement the league set out before the start of the season.
Meralco remained on top of the tournament with 48 points after 23 matches, clinching the first spot in the four-team semis known as the “Finals Series”.
Second-running Kaya-Makati maintained a four-point gap from Meralco after blanking Global-Cebu, 2-0, at the University of Makati Field.