Jesus: A cause of division

Gospel reading: Lk 12:49-53

Jesus said to his disciples: “I have come to set the earth on fire, and how I wish it were already blazing! There is a baptism with which I must be baptized, and how great is my anguish until it is accomplished! Do you think that I have come to establish peace on earth? No, I tell you, but rather division. From now on a household of five will be divided, three against two and two against three; a father will be divided against his son and a son against his father, a mother against her daughter and a daughter against her mother, a mother-in-law against her daughter-in-law and a daughter-in-law against her mother-in-law.”



REFLECTION

To establish peace on the earth?

People of Jesus’ time are expecting a Messiah, a Savior who will simply eliminate their enemies and give them peace and security. While Jesus – through his words and actions – invites people to see that he is indeed the one to come, he nonetheless surprises them that his coming will not simply be a “peaceful takeover” just because he has the power.

People have to make decisions for or against him; people have to be active, ready to accept even the difficult aspects of Jesus’ message.

Jesus does not bring a cheap, ready-made salvation. It means “struggle,” “opposition,” and even suffering and death.

We often wish that God or Jesus will simply bring us all to heaven or eliminate all forms of evil in this world by just willing it. But this does not seem to be God’s way. As they say, “It is not as simple as that.”

“Peace I leave with you; my peace I give to you.

Not as the world gives do I give it to you” (Jn 14:27).

SOURCE: “365 Days with the Lord,” ST PAULS, 7708 St. Paul Rd., SAV, Makati City (Phils.); Tel.: 895-9701; Fax 895-7328; E-mail: publishing@stpauls.ph; Website: http://www.stpauls.ph.

