Miss Earth 2017 Takes Swimsuit Competition Centrestage at Pontefino Hotel – Batangas

Thirty delegates of Miss Earth 2017 visited Batangas City this month and paraded in their best swimwear for the pageant’s official swimsuit competition.



The audience was treated to a feast not just for the eyes but also for the tummy, as they relished a buffet banquet all throughout the evening.

The live band brought the house down with energetic music that greeted spectators entering the place, and then switched its gears to serenade the Heroines fighting climate change. The contestants afterwards dined and partied with the lively audience and special guests.

True to their environmental advocacies, Miss Earth aspirants actively participated the following morning for a tree-planting activity at Pontefino Hotel’s Orchard.

This particular event is a joint effort of Pontefino Hotel, Pontefino Estates, Jose Aliling Construction Management, Inc., and the Batangas City Government, to ensure continued community ecological conservation and sustainability.

“The swimsuit competition was a huge success! We look forward to hosting more large-scale events in the future. We invite families, companies and government agencies looking to hold their biggest events in the heart of Batangas City to choose Pontefino Hotel,” Abner Acosta, General Manager of Pontefino Hotels.

The 3rd batch of contestants in Ms. Earth 2017 inPontefino Hotel and residences in Batangas City. Ms. Earth – Zamba participates in the tree planting held at Pontefino hotel and residences in Batangas. L-R Miss. Earth, USA; AndreiaGibai, Miss Puerto Rico, Karla Victoria Aponte, PonTefinoCHief Finance Office, Mr. Tommy Tantoco, Miss Switzerland; Sarah Laura Peyrel and Ms. Fely T. Ramos, PonteFino, Senior VP for Operations

