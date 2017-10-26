PBA: Alaska owner hits Kia-San Mig trade

1 SHARES Share Tweet

Alaska owner Wilfred Steven Uytengsu criticized the proposed trade that would send Kia’s No. 1 pick in this weekend’s PBA Rookie Draft to San Miguel, claiming it is detrimental to the league’s parity.

Uytengsu broke his silence days after the Beermen made a stunning move to acquire the draft rights of the Picanto in exchange for at least three players plus financial considerations.



“The purpose of the draft is to strengthen the weaker teams. However, what we have seen lately is these weaker teams end up selling their top draft picks because if you look at who is being traded in return, it clearly doesn’t make basketball sense for the weaker teams, unless there is other consideration.” Uytengsu said in a statement released Wednesday.

“There is already a lot of about Kia benefiting financially if this trade were to go through and you have to wonder if they are even making the league minimum salary cap,” added the outspoken Aces brass.

He also pointed out at the recent high-draft choices that ended up with San Miguel squads like the Beermen and Barangay Ginebra San Miguel, saying: “It’s difficult to comprehend how a team can fit within the team salary cap, paying those players all at approved maximum PBA salaries while still maintaining a strong sixth through eighth players. I’ve done the math and it doesn’t work.

Commissioner Chito Narvasa promised to make one before Sunday’s draft slated at Robinsons Place in Ermita.

Christian Standhardinger, the 6-foot-8 Fil-German is being groomed as the top overall choice.

Related

comments