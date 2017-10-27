INC’s largest socio-civic mission

1 SHARES Share Tweet

By: Chito Chavez

The Iglesia Ni Cristo (INC) will conduct its largest and widest Lingap sa Mamamayan socio-civic mission as part of the 62nd birthday celebration of INC Executive Minister Bro. Eduardo V. Manalo on October 31 not only in the country but also in selected areas abroad.



The simultaneous holding of free medical and dental services and the distribution of “goodie bags” which include home essentials, medicines and basic goods will be held on October 29 at two sites in Metro Manila as well as in 104 other areas all over the country and selected locations abroad.

The first site in Metro Manila will be in Barangay Maharlika in Taguig City and will involve at least 30 doctors and 15 dentists ready to treat an estimated 5,000 patients.

The second Metro Manila location is Barangay Culiat in Quezon City with at least 10 doctors and eight dentists on standby for about 1,500 patients, in addition to 5,000 goodie bags that are ready for distribution.

Related

comments