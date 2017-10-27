Pulong to quit politics in 2019

By: Yas D. Ocampo

DAVAO CITY – Vice Mayor Paolo “Pulong” Duterte has declared his intent to retire from politics in 2019, only days after his sister, Davao Mayor Sara Duterte, announced her plan to run for a spot at the House of Representatives.



In a statement, Vice Mayor Duterte said there would still be a “Duterte-Carpio” tandem in Davao City despite his impending retirement, pointing to her sister’s husband, lawyer Manases “Mans” Carpio as capable of handling a top city position.

“It will still be a Carpio-Duterte tandem in the mayor and Vice Mayor, we are still talking to the other Duterte but definitely it will not be me,” Vice Mayor Duterte said.

There are now talks the family will be fielding Sebastian “Baste” Duterte in the coming elections.

As to his own plans, the vice mayor related, “I will be going back to farming.”

Vice Mayor Duterte explained he and his immediate family has had enough of politics, after being accused by Senator Antonio Trillanes IV of being involved in drugs and smuggling.

