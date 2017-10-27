Tilapia skin, new treatment for burns

1 SHARES Share Tweet

By: Floro Mercene

Stories from biblical scholars suggest tilapia was the fish used by Jesus to feed the crowd at the Sea of Galilee, the so-called ‘St. Peter’s Fish’. Tilapia is probably the oldest farm raised fish in the world. Today, over 80 nations produce farm-raised tilapia.



Tilapia is abundant also in Brazil’s rivers and fish farms, which are expanding rapidly as demand grows for the mild flavored and white-fleshed fish, and its versatility in preparation, and competitive prices. Tilapia is available throughout the year. The most popular product form is skinless and boneless fillets. During the process, the fish skin is usually thrown away.

Scientist at the Federal University of Ceara in northern Brazil have found that tilapia skin has moisture, collagen and disease resistance at levels comparable to human skin, and can aid in healing. Frozen pig skin and even human tissue have long been placed on burns to keep them moist and allow the transfer of collagen, a protein that promotes healing. Brazil’s public hospitals, however, lack human and pig skin supplies and the artificial alternatives easily available in Western countries. Instead, gauze bandage, which needs regular changing – often painfully – is the norm.

University lab technicians treated the fish skin with various sterilizing agents, and sent it to Sao Paulo for irradiation to kill viruses before packaging and refrigeration. Once cleaned and treated, it can last for up to two years, researchers say. The treatment removes any fish smell. The tilapia skin is applied directly onto the burned area and covered with a bandage, without the need for any cream. After about 10 days, doctors remove the bandage. The tilapia skin dry out and loosen from the burn, and can be peeled away.

In medical trials, this alternative therapy has been used on at least 56 patients to treat second- and third-degree burns.

Related

comments