Giving prestige to Metro filmfest

2 SHARES Share Tweet

NATIONAL ARTISTS – Did you know that there are two National Artists in “Larawan”?

Nick Joaquin and Rolando Tinio.

“Larawan” is based on the play of Joaquin, “A Portrait of the Artist as Filipino,” the musical version in particular.



Words are by Tinio.

One might add that the music is by a “future National Artist,” Ryan Cayabyab.

And if one might point out, co-producer Celeste Legaspi is the daughter of a National Artist, Cesar Legaspi. The other producer is Girlie Rodis.

With such a line-up, “Larawan” will certainly add prestige to the 2017 Metro Manila Film Festival.

Right Bro. Nes (Cuartero)?

But will “Larawan” make it to the eight official entries?

“Larawan” stars Joanna Ampil, Rachel Alejandro, and Paulo Avelino. Directed by Loy Arcenas.

•

ANOTHER PRESTIGE FILM – Aside from “Larawan,” another prestige film is “Citizen Jake,” produced and directed by Mike de Leon, another “future National Artist.”

Atom Araullo plays the title role in “Citizen Jake.”’

Look, Mike is no stranger to the Metro filmfest. Think of “Kisapmata” and “Kung Mangarap Ka’t Magising.”

Like “Larawan,” “Citizen Jake” will add prestige to MMFF.

But will “Citizen Jake” make it to the eight MMFF official entries?

•

CONFIRMED – Bro. Nes wrote in his Trailer column that four are already confirmed entries, chosen based on script.

They are “Ang Panday,” (Coco Martin), “Almost Is Not Enough” (Jennylyn Mercado, Derek Ramsay), “The Revengers” (Vice Ganda, Pia Wurztbach, Daniel Padilla), “Meant To Be” (Vic Sotto, Dawn Zulueta).

The remaining four entries will be announced on Nov. 17, based on finished film.

Hopefully. “Larawan” and “Citizen Jake” will be included on the list of the remaining four.

Related

comments