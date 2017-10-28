Tarlac bet on target

2 SHARES Share Tweet

VIGAN CITY – Santiago City swimming marvel Jalil Taguinod made it 5-of-6 even as Tarlac archer Bryan Amir Eugenio mirrored his feat at the close of the 2017 Batang Pinoy Luzon leg here.



The 11-year-old Taguinod clocked 1 minute and 16.27 seconds to secure the boys 12-under 100-meter breaststroke for his fifth gold in the week-long event. He earlier won the 200m breaststroke (2:46.01), 50m breast (33.58sec), 50m back (39.92sec) and 200m individual medley (2:31.29) in the first three days.

The only blot in an otherwise impressive week for Taguinod was when he failed to power his team to victory in the 4x200m medley relay Thursday afternoon.

The team finished 8th and last.

While Taguinod was making waves at the swimming pool at the President Quirino Stadium, Eugenio was on target at the San Ildefonso Central School.

The 2017 Palarong Pambansa gold medalist claimed victories in the 30-meter cub boys, 40M cub, 50M cub, 1440 round cub, and the mixed division with Alyssa Faye Felipe.

Pampanga archer Maria Karylle Pangilinan also made an impact with four golds in the 40M cub girls, 50M, 60M, and 1440 round cadet.

Related

comments