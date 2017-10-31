Let’s talk things ‘up front’

When men are asked what they look for in a woman, many would slyly remark that it’s more of the “boobs” rather than legs, and men tend to look a bit more “up there” than “down there.” Some would coyly deflect the reference of “up there” to the woman’s face or her brains, how she thinks, her intelligence. But that’s another story.



A big chunk of males do look “up front” when admiring the female species, how “well endowed” those whatchamacallits—bumpers, boobs, tits, jugs, mammary glands, big Mommas. Why do you think men’s magazines all over the world became super popular? Obviously, stories there are well written, but don’t be fooled if a guy says he’s more after the wonderful stories.

PUBERTAL CHANGES

Now, let’s reverse the idea. What if you see those “big Mommas” on big Papas instead? It does happen, particularly on adolescent boys with more than normal-sized breasts or “man boobs.” It is usually associated with benign pubertal changes called “gynecomastia.” But don’t fret because boys usually outgrow this condition in their teen years even without treatment.

It’s sometimes called “growth spurts,” where the endocrine system is disturbed that leads to imbalances in the estrogen and androgen ratio. However, “gynecomastia” doesn’t happen only during puberty but also among older men, where testosterone levels decline and an increase in fatty tissue may also lead to this awkward condition. You may well think this to be a natural occurrence since many gain weight during advanced age, lead sedentary lifestyles, and eat more heavily. It is not so, according to Dr. Cenia Lucas-Acevedo, Health Optimization Medicine (HOMe) specialist, who is certified in Belgium for Anti-Aging Medicine (Interventional Endocrinology) and Nutritional Medicine.

HORMONAL DEFICIENCY

“We do need a balanced diet, exercise, adequate sleep, sun exposure and grounding (the not so new concept of having proper electromagnetic status) to be in good health,” Dr. Cenia said. Sometimes, however, there is a growth hormone or vitamin deficiency that occurs as men get older, or even in yuppies, in some cases. “And it isn’t just the man boobs. A drop in testosterone and zinc could mean a drop in virility or erectile dysfunction, where too much estrogen and cortisol deficiency could lead to grumpiness.”

Then there’s depression, the “where did-i-put-my-eyeglasses-oh-it’s-on-my-head” syndrome. Other things may happen but men just need to embrace it because it is not a disease. But Dr. Cenia noted early detection and correction of the imbalance gives men the chance to stop the condition and lead happier, more productive lives.

HOMe is a young branch of medicine that zeroes in on what is deficient in the body and finds out what the toxic elements are. “We customize and measure the supplements, vitamins and hormones for patients since each is different from the other. We actually complement conventional medicine because HOMe goes beyond the organ level by going to the core of the problem. We nurture the healthy cells and help the sick ones recover faster after conducting a series of consultations, blood tests, and evaluation of results. “

CLOSE TO HOME

“I got into this because it happened close to home. I started having problems when my honor student son started to become difficult and combative and eventually dropped out of school. He ballooned to over 200 lbs. And then, out of desperation and having no other options, I checked out nutritional medicine and hormonal balancing upon hearing it from another mother with a similar family problem.”

Later on, she found out that she gave his son too much milk and other dairy products when he was a baby, and it may have inflamed his gut. The nutrients were not properly absorbed and led to the inability to nurture healthy brain cells and hormones, and other problems came out as he was growing up. “Bringing back the happy, healthy son that I used to know was the biggest reward I got from getting into this new branch of medicine. He is now a university scholar.”

So whether it is gynecomastia or depression, or lack of libido and you haven’t even hit age 40, it may be hormones. If you’re not sure, you could find out from Dr. Cenia.

Dr. Cenia Lucas-Acevedo currently does home/office visits, and will continue to offer this option (even when her Vivacite’ clinic opens later this year, to clients who value their time and privacy). Personal assessments are done by appointment, which would run for at least one hour. Interested parties may call 425-7302, (0920) 823-8976; (0917) 8944910 and Globe landline 02-9684980, or email clacevedovivacite@gmail.com. To book appointments online: Search practo.com Cenia Acevedo. Contact details may change anytime and will be advised.

