Reds down Whites in PVL All-Star

With Diana Carlos putting on a big show, Team Red bested Team White, 25-21, 25-22, 13-25, 25-21, in the Premier Volleyball League Women’s All Star game Thursday night at The Arena in San Juan City.



A University of the Philippines standout, Carlos came up with 15 points built on 12 kills and three aces in the last three sets to anchor her squad coached by Roger Gorayeb to victory in the fund-raising tournament.

She got ample support from National University spiker Aiko Urdas, who contributed with 11 including eight attacks.

Winning the match was just the icing on the cake for Gorayeb as they only returned the favor to the supporters of the league as well as to help raise funds for the Hero Foundation, which aids men and women in uniform and the orphans of the fallen soldiers.

“Ito naman ginawa para sa mga fans ng mga batang ito at doon sa Hero Foundation. Yung makatulong kami, makabigay kami ng kasiyahan sa mga tao,” said Gorayeb.

Skipper Amy Ahomiro and Kathy Bersola scored nine points each for Team Red, while Grethcel Soltones, Risa Sato and Jerrili Malabanan combined for 15 points.

Nicole Tiamzon and Isa Molde, also UP standouts, conspired for 26 points, even as Ateneo’s Bea De Leon added 11 for Team White mentored by Rico De Guzman of Pocari Sweat.

Male spikers also contributed to the cause with Team Yellow of coach Rhovyl Verayo prevailing over Team Blue of coach Oliver Almadro, 25-16, 20-25, 25-22, 23-25, 15-9.

Fans saw the impressive performances of Fauzi Ismail and Kim Malabunga of NU posting 14 and 13 points, respectively, even as national team member Ranran Abdilla also adding 13 points.

