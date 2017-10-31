Why the Pirates are blessed

By Jerome Lagunzad

Lyceum is making the most of its three-week long respite after clinching an outright finals berth in the NCAA Season 93 seniors basketball tournament. But that doesn’t mean it’s all about playing ball for the Pirates.



Coach Topex Robinson and the rest of his wards took time to give back to the community recently when they held an outreach program with underprivileged kids of White Cross Orphanage in San Juan City recently.

“It’s part of the school’s advocacy and we just wanted to do something bigger because we’ve been blessed with the turnaround of the program and the culture that we’re been having right now,” said Robinson in a phone interview yesterday.

“I may sound like a broken record, but we just want to inspire others. By doing that kind of initiative, we are also having a different experience altogether that strengthens the players’ bond more.”

Robinson added the Pirates are also set to troop to Smart-Araneta Coliseum this Saturday to express their support to Ateneo coach Tab Baldwin and the Blue Eagles who have been also doing fine in the UAAP Season 80 men’s cage tourney.

“We’re a big fan of Ateneo and coach Tab that’s why we want to watch them. Hopefully we’ll gain a thing or two with that,” he said, adding he wants to see the Pirates get accustomed to “the atmosphere and big crowd” inside the Smart-Araneta Coliseum which will also serve as the main battleground of the best-of-three NCAA titular showdown starting on November 10.

“Actually, hindi pa kami nakakapaglaro sa Big Dome. It’s something new for the guys that’s why I’m trying my best to get themselves comfortable playing in a bigger venue and infront of a bigger crowd,” he added.

Robinson disclosed Lyceum will also take on formidable ASEAN Basketball League side Alab Pilipinas on Nov. 5 which will serve as the team’s final tuneup in time for the NCAA finals.

In terms of his newest coaching gig as the lead assistant of new mentor Louie Alas at the Phoenix Fuel Masters’ side, Robinson said he’s “very grateful” to Alaska owner Wilfred Uytengsu and Aces tactician Ale Compton for “giving us an opportunity to advance our careers and grow further.”

