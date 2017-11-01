DPWH gets ISO certification

By: Betheena Kae Unite

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) has achieved ISO certification for its quality management system this year.



Public Works and Highways Secretary Mark Villar announced that the agency has garnered 100 percent certification with all the 220 offices nationwide compliant with ISO 9001:2015 standards.

ISO Certification is an accreditation conducted by external certification bodies to ensure that an organization performs their inter-related processes with international standards.

In 2015, DPWH was among the pioneering national government agencies that obtained ISO 9001:2008 certifications, registering its nine services, six bureaus, two pilot regional offices, and two pilot district engineering offices.

This was followed by five clusters of the Unified Project Management Office, the remaining 15 regional offices and one pilot District per Region certified under ISO 9001:2008 in 2016.

