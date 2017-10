Korean actor enjoys first jeepney ride

By: Ruel J. Mendoza

Natupad ang matagal na dream ng South Korean actor na si Alexander Lee na makasakay ng jeepney dito sa Pilipinas.

Pinalabas ang naturang episode sa GMA primetime teleserye na My Korean Jagiya kunsaan napilitang sumabit sa jeepney ang character niyang si Jun Ho dahil sa panliligaw niya kay Gia played by Heart Evangelista-Escudero.



Pinost ni Heart ang kinukunang eksena sa kanyang Instagram account:

“Jagiyas, where to next? Pupuntahan namin kayo! Hintayin niyo lang kami ha! #MyKoreanJagiya”

Inamin ni Alexander na noon pa siya curious sumakay ng jeepney noong una siyang nakarating sa Pilipinas noong 2010.

Kasama pa si Xander noon sa K-Pop group na U-Kiss.

“I have seen jeepneys in the Philippines since before but I never had a chance to ride it because to be honest, I didn’t know how to use one.

“I see people hopping in and out of the jeepney and was always wondering how to grab one or how to pay the fare,” ngiti pa niya.

Kaya sa isang eksena sa teleserye, nilagyan nila ng jeepney scene si Alexander para ma-experience niya ito, lalo na ang pagsabit sa may pasukan ng jeepney.

“It was really fun! It was for taping so I didn’t really get to go to the big road but only the smaller roads in Bulacan. But I really liked it a lot.

“I always saw people ‘sabit’ on the jeep and I’m so glad I finally got to try!

“Everyone was so worried because I am a foreigner and I might not grab the handle safely.

“But I must say, ‘sabit’ is more tiring than I thought.

“However, I liked it more because it feels so cool compared to sitting inside.

“And now I could understand how girls try their wet hair in the morning while ‘sabit’-ing on a jeep.

“I really enjoyed it and felt like a real Pinoy citizen at that moment,” pagtapos pa ni Alexander Lee.

