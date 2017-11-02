Song Joong-ki, Song Hye-kyo get married

By Jonathan Hicap

Hallyu stars Song Joong-ki, 32, and Song Hye-kyo, 35, also known as the “SongSong couple,” got married in the afternoon of Oct. 31 at a hotel in Seoul.



The couple, who became romantically involved after starring in the 2016 hit drama series “Descendants of the Sun,” held their wedding ceremony before 300 guests at The Shilla Hotel’s Yeong Bin Gwan, or Guesthouse that was built like a traditional Korean house.

It was a private ceremony and the couple did not hold any press conference or photo op for the media. The guests are family members, relatives and celebrities.

Security was tight but one Chinese media outlet was able to stream the wedding ceremony live on the Chinese microblogging site Weibo, apparently shot from a hotel room.

As the wedding took place, the hashtag #SongSongCouplewedding became the No. 1 worldwide trend on Twitter.

Stars Yoo Ah-in and Lee Kwang-soo read a letter while Ock Joo-hyun sang and Park Bogum played the piano, according to Yonhap News.

Among the stars who also attended the wedding are Chinese actress Zhang Ziyi, Kim Jiwon, Hwang Jung-min, Choi Ji-woo, Park Hyung-sik, Kim Hee-sun, Kim Jong Kook, Cha Tae-hyun, Ko Chang-seok, Kim Tae-hoon, Son Chang-min and Super Junior’s Donghae.

Zhang Ziyi posted photos of the wedding on her Weibo account.

Following the wedding, the couple will fly to Europe for their honeymoon on November 1. They will live in a house in Itaewon, Seoul which was renovated after Song Joong-ki bought it last January.

