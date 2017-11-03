Hapilon’s right-hand man killed in Marawi encounter

By AARON B. RECUENCO

Government forces killed on Wednesday night two individuals believed to be among several terrorists still holding out in Marawi City, nine days after the government declared the city free.



Police said one of those slain was identified as Abu Talja, reportedly the right-hand man of Isnilon Hapilon, the designated emir of the Southeast Asia caliphate being established by the ISIS (Islamic State of Iraq and Syria) in Marawi City.

Hapilon was killed along with local terrorist leader, Omar Maute, last month.

Police said Talja died after shooting it out with army personnel around 9 p.m. on Wednesday.

At least two soldiers were wounded in the same skirmish.

The cadaver of Talja as with the other slain terrorist will undergo processing before being buried in Islamic rites.

