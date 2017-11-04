P600M for foreign exposure

The Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) has earmarked P600 million for the overseas exposure alone of national athletes in 2018 apart from looking at the possibility of getting P2-billion from the government to help it rehabilitate and repair the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex (RMSC).



In line with the PSC’s quest to finally win a gold medal in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, PSC chairman William ‘Butch’ Ramirez yesterday said during a press briefing that the P600-million is much bigger than the previous P200-million allocation.

“Now the NSAs don’t have any reason to say that the PSC didn’t support them,” said Ramirez.

Also included in the buidup for the 2020 Olympics are the country’s participation in the 2018 Asian Games in Indonesia and the Philippines’ hosting of the 2019 Southeast Asian Games.

Lawyer Sannah Frivaldo, who serves as the PSC’s Executive Director, said talks with the Senate and Congress, should start late this month as the amount will also cover the purchase of the latest equipment needed by the Philippine Center for Sports Medicine.

