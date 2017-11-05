MPD imposes tight security

Security is tight as the Manila Police District is fielding over 700 policemen within the vicinity of the University of Santo Tomas in Manila to guard more than 7,000 law graduates taking the Bar examinations starting today.



MPD spokesman Supt. Erwin Margarejo said security personnel will be deployed in the area, including the members of the MPD Explosives and Ordnance Division, starting at 4 a.m. and the three exam Sundays of November. (Analou de Vera)

