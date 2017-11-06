ASEAN Summit’s security assured

Manila, Philippines – Security preparations for the 31st Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit and Related Meetings are in full swing as the government has mobilized 60,000 security and emergency personnel to prevent possible local and international threats during the event.



“The coming week will served as the culmination of our year-long efforts. Various meetings were held during the past months but this week is even more important as the head of states and head of government of ASEAN member nations as well as the dialogue partners will be attending,” said Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) Officer-in-Charge Catalino S. Cuy, during the sendoff ceremony at Rizal Park’s Quirino Grandstand yesterday morning.

Twenty-one world leaders and the United Nations Security Council Secretary General Antonio Guterres are expected to arrive in the country on November 11.

“All the head of states of the ten ASEAN member nations will be here, together with other world leaders from Canada, Japan, [United States of] America, Russia, [and] China,” said Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea.

Members of the ASEAN Security Task Force (ASTF), composed of Philippine National Police (PNP), Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) and Philippine Air force (PA), demonstrated their respective land, water and air assets during the ceremony.

A water canon salute was also performed, showing the four colors (blue, red, white and yellow) of the ASEAN Flag, while a civil disturbance management was also reenacted.

On behalf of President Duterte, Medialdea reminded the security force to serve with full adherence.

“I call on you to serve ng buong malasakit. Magbayanihan tayo for a peaceful and productive ASEAN. Philippines will count more or less another ten years before we will have the opportunity to host this event. Let us conclude this year’s ASEAN hosting on a very good note,” he said.

According to Ambassador Marciano A. Paynor Jr., Dir. Gen. for Operations, ASEAN 2017 National Organizing Council, the event will be an avenue “to show the world and ASEAN the Filipino culture of hospitality.” (Analou de Vera)

