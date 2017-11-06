Invite the poor

Gospel Reading: Lk 14:12-14

On a sabbath Jesus went to dine at the home of one of the leading Pharisees. He said to the host who invited him, “When you hold a lunch or a dinner, do not invite your friends or your brothers or your relatives or your wealthy neighbors, in case they may invite you back and you have repayment.

Rather, when you hold a banquet, invite the poor, the crippled, the lame, the blind; blessed indeed will you be because of their inability to repay you. For you will be repaid at the resurrection of the righteous.”

REFLECTION When you hold a banquet

The theme of banquets continues. Jesus uses the opportunity to teach people not just social etiquette but spiritual wisdom. In giving feast, tendering parties, we are easily guilty of violating Jesus’ injunction. How many of us have invited strangers or outcasts or the poor instead of our usual friends and loved ones? Thus, in so doing, we give no witness value to our Christian faith.

Jesus reminds us how more blessed we are if people cannot repay our favors, for it will be God who will do so.

Let us start practicing Jesus’ advice now.

