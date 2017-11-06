Rob suspect nabbed for extortion

An alleged burglar, who extorted money from a couple in exchange for their sex video, was apprehended in an entrapment operation in Pasig City yesterday.



Police said the suspect, Leonel Lora, 33, of Barangay Palatiw, Pasig, was arrested on complaints of the victims — a 35-year-old public school teacher and her 40-year-old husband.

Lora was collared at about 11 a.m. after he met the couple on a bridge in Rotanda, Barangay Caniogan.

Probers said the house of the couple was ransacked while they were on a vacation in Baguio City on October 29.

Upon their return on November 4, they discovered that their house was looted and one of the belongings stolen was their computer wherein their private videos were saved.

The husband of the teacher, according to probers, has a sex video with another woman stored in the stolen computer.

Lora contacted the couple, asking them to pay P100, 000 in exchange for their sex videos. He, the couple said, threatened them to post all the videos online if they would not pay.

The couple agreed to give the money he was asking, but little did he know that they had already coordinated with the Pasig Police.

Upon receiving the marked money, Lora was handcuffed by policemen.

Lora is now detained at Pasig City Police headquarters. (Jel Santos)

