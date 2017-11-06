UE wins, UST loses

1 SHARES Share Tweet

Games Wednesday (Smart-Araneta Coliseum)

8 a.m. – Ateneo vs UST

10 a.m. – UP vs La Salle

(Blue Eagle gym)

10 a.m. – NU vs UE

Manila, Philippines – University of Santo Tomas’ loss turned out to be University of the East’s gain yesterday when they suffered contrasting fates in the UAAP women’s basketball tournament at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum.



The Lady Warriors dug deep in their bag of tricks to foil the upset-conscious Lady Archers of La Salle, 82-79, and extend their second-round resurgence to five straight victories, moving up to second spot with a 10-2 card.

The Tigresses, meanwhile, blew their chance to keep their hold of the No. 2 spot when they fell prey to the Lady Tamaraws of host Far Eastern University, 62-58, that dropped them to third with a 10-3 record.

Valerie Mamaril led all scorers with 23 points, spiked by three triples. (Jerome Lagunzad)

The Scores:

UE 82 – Chan 21, Tacula 20, Sto. Domingo 18, Requiron 14, Ramos 5, Cortizano 2, Francisco 2, Antonio 0, Gayacao 0, Nama 0, Strchan 0.

LA SALLE 79 – Castillo 19, Figueroa 15, Dagdagan 10, Del Campo 8, Vergara 8, Javier 6, Nunez 6, Paraiso 4, Torres 3, Jimenez 0.

Quarters: 16-15, 45-39, 64-60, 82-79.

FEU 62 – Mamaril 23, Arellado 13, Quiapo 9, Gerner 4, Ouano 3, Taguiam 3, Antiola 2, Balleser 2, Jumuad 2, Okunlola 1, Bahuyan 0, Bastatas 0, Payadon 0.

UST 58 – Angeles 21, Anies 9, Jerez 8, Gandalla 7, Rivera 5, Larosa 4, Aujero 2, Penaflor 2, Portillo 0, Sanggalang 0, Capilit 0, Isanan 0.

Quarters: 10-7, 22-27, 41-39, 62-58.

Related

comments