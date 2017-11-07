Maute cousin dead in clash

1 SHARES Share Tweet

By: Francis T. Wakefield

Twelve Maute Group stragglers, including Ibrahim Maute, alias “Abu Jamil,” a cousin of Maute brothers Omar and Abdullah, were killed in an encounter in the main battle area in Marawi City Sunday, the military said yesterday.



Col. Romeo Brawner, deputy commander of Joint Task Force Ranao, said the encounter started early Sunday morning and ended in the afternoon.

“The deaths of these terrorists were a result of fierce fighting from early dawn of Nov. 5 until late afternoon.

Among those slain is Ibrahim Maute, alias “Abu Jamil,” a cousin of Maute brothers Omar and Abdullah,” Brawner said.

“Government troops are still on the lookout for more possible terrorists-stragglers in the main battle area. Thus, the military is warning the public that the main battle area is still off limits because of the danger posed by terrorist-straggler,” he said.

Related

comments