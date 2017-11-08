Foton too hot for Oragons

By: Jerome Lagunzad

Exploiting the absence of top local hitter Grethcel Soltones, two-time defending champion Foton made quick work of Iriga City, 25-10, 25-23, 25-19, to sustain its impressive start in the 2017 Chooks-to-Go Philippine Superliga (PSL) Grand Prix yesterday at The Arena in San Juan City.



Serbian ace Sara Klisura led their attack with 10 hits from her 12-point output while Jaja Santiago anchored their defense with five blocks for a 10-point output as the Tornadoes needed just 76 minutes to dispose of the erratic Oragons.

It was the fourth straight victory in as many matches for Foton, which showed little sympathy on an Iriga City side sorely missing the services of Soltones, a three-time NCAA MVP who was slapped with a one-year ban plus P50,000 fine by league organizers for playing in an unsanctioned event the last time out.

Lanky Serbian import Tamara Kzemic sizzled with a game-high 17 points, all but two of them coming on the offensive end, but the Oragons still proved no match against the Tornadoes’ solid defense, leading to their first loss and an even 1-1 card.

Foton also got a big lift from its solid local crew, with Ivy Perez coming through with 18 of the team’s 23 excellent sets and veteran Maika Ortiz and CJ Rosario combining for 13 points.

“I’m very happy with these local players because they are serious with our plays and finish too,” said Foton’s Serbian tactician Moro Branislav. “I like winning every match because this is a very tough tournament with so many strong teams.”

