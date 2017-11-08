PBA: ‘DI,’ Seigle named assistant coaches

Danny Ildefonso and Danny Seigle, the famed tandem who led the San Miguel Beermen to championships in-between the late-90s and early-2000s, were named yesterday as assistant coaches for two different teams.



Ildefonso was appointed by the Alaska Aces as one of three new assistant coaches in the PBA while Seigle got the same role for Alab Pilipinas of the ASEAN Basketball League, an announcement made ironically on the same day.

Their new roles mark another chapter in the basketball careers of the two men who won seven championships during their partnership with the Beermen from 1999 to 2009.

Five of them were captured during the high-point of their careers, with Seigle claiming the 1999 Rookie of the Year and Ildefonso bagging the 2000 and 2001 Most Valuable Player awards.

It will be the second assistant coaching gig for Ildefonso, who is currently one of the staffs of coach Jamike Jarin at National University in the UAAP.

Aces mentor Alex Compton also named former NU and PBA coach Eric Altamirano and the recently-retired Tony de la Cruz on his staff following the departures of Louie Alas and Topex Robinson for Phoenix.

Alas accepted the job as Phoenix’s new coach with Robinson serving as his lead assistant.

Seigle, meanwhile, appears to be hinting at retirement after being tasked by Alab coach Jimmy Alapag in his staff ahead of the ABL season which starts on Nov. 19.

