Pilot, student hurt as Cessna plane crash-lands in Aurora

By: Ariel Fernandez

A Cessna plane crash-landed along the mountains of Pantabang, Aurora, injuring its pilot and his student yesterday afternoon.



The Civil Aviation Authority Of The Philippines (CAAP) Initial Accident Report CAAP Operation Rescue and Coordinating Center (ORCC) reported today that a Cessna 152 type of aircraft crash-landed at around 12:30 pm.

The two-seater aircraft only had the pilot as instructor and his student on board when the plane took off from the Lingayen airstrip for a cross-country flight two hours before the accident.

The ORCC immediately alerted Aircraft Accident Investigators, NDRRMC, 250th and Air Force Operation to conduct rescue operations that eventually led to the safe recovery of the victims.

The Philippine Army was also dispatched for rescue operation headed by Col. Bergonio of 84 Infantry Battalion.

The pilot was identified as Captain Alfred Galvan while his student has yet to be named as of presstime.

