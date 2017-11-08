Ravena, Teng set to sign juicy contracts

By Jerome Lagunzad

Former collegiate rivals Kiefer Ravena and Jeron Teng are bound to become the latest members of the pro league’s “Millionaires Club.”



The 6-foot-1 Ravena, the second overall pick in this year’s PBA Rookie Draft, is set to formally sign a maximum rookie deal worth P8.55 million for three years with the NLEX Road Warriors tomorrow, according to his agent Marvin Espiritu.

The proud son of former pro league star Bong and volleyball standout Mozzy, who just turned 24 last Oct. 27, is expected to receive P150,000 per month on his first year, P225,000 on his second year and P337,500 on his third and final year with the rebuilding Road Warriors.

Meanwhile, the 6-foot-2 Teng, 23, selected at fifth overall by the Alaska Aces, has also agreed in principle to sign a maximum rookie deal but is good for only two years worth R4.5million.

Teng is being handled by Espiritu’s father – Danny.

Both second-generation players are expected to play key roles in their respective squads bidding to make their presence felt in the pro league’s 43rd season that gets going with the Philippine Cup on Dec, 17.

Meanwhile, Teng’s former La Salle teammate, Jason Perkins, has earlier signed on the dotted line a near maximum rookie deal with the Phoenix Fuel Masters, who picked him at fourth overall.

The younger Espiritu said the 6-foot-3 Perkins, 25, will receive P150,000 on his first year, P225,000 on his second year and P337,000 on his third and final year with the Fuel Masters, now handled by veteran coach Louie Alas.

Although he played down low for the most part of his collegiate stint with La Salle and a solid run with Cignal in the PBA D-League, the lefty Perkins will play the “swingman” position, according to Alas.

“He is smart,” said the incoming Phoenix coach of Perkins, a former UAAP Mythical Team member who also played an instrumental role in the Hawkeyes’ back-to-back title romps in the PBA D-League this year.

In other league developments, Alaska coach Alex Compton disclosed yesterday that they are set to bring in former pro league mentor Eric Altamirano, two-time PBA MVP Danny Ildefonso and former player Tony Dela Cruz as the newest members of the Aces coaching staff.

