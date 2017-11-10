Kris invites Mocha to a coffee date

By GLEN P. SIBONGA

MARAMI ang naka-get sa sinabi ni Kris Aquino sa kanyang Starbucks post sa social media kamakailan na “summa cum laude na po ako sa kursong How To Get Over an EX” dahil naisapubliko na rin naman ang mga pinagdaanan niya sa kanyang lovelife. Pero mas marami ang na-curious kung sino ang pinatutungkulan ni Kris na blog post author sa huling bahagi ng post na ito.



Ayon kasi sa Starbucks post ni Kris: “A friend sent this to me & i couldn’t stop giggling… super relate because minsan umasa rin akong dahil sa Starbucks invitation… But NATUTO NA KO ng bonggang bongga – that’s why i’ve bought 3 Nespresso machines, 2 for different areas of our home, 1 binabaon for work – and all the capsules of my favourites Dulsao, Bukeela, Linizio, and Vanilio… plus Volluto Decaffeinato… Starbucks – i just ask Jack or Jane to please buy me Chai Tea Latte, soy, no foam… but my coffee, it’s personal… at home akong nagtitimpla w/ no expectations except just to enjoy the moment. #truth (P.S. Kaya please wag nang mag lecture about an “unfaithful boyfriend?”

Honestly, summa cum laude na po ako sa kursong How To Get Over an EX. Having said that, may i invite the blog post author to a Nespresso? Coffee naman tayo pag may time? After all i’m nice in person.)”

It turns out na si Mocha Uson pala ang tinutukoy ni Kris na blog post author. Sa Facebook post kasi ni Mocha sa kanyang Mocha Uson Blog noong Oct. 27 ay may ipinost ito patungkol kay Kris kasama ang post ng PLDT Home bilang pag-welcome sa Queen of All Media sa PLDT and Smart family. Ani Mocha: “MY OPINION ABOUT KRIS AQUINO. I have nothing against Kris Aquino as long as she won’t run for public office.

She is nice in person but another Aquino in government is just going back to your unfaithful bf again and again. Tama na ang ilang palpak na relationship (Cory, Pnoy and Bam). Kaya as long as Kris is a private person and not in government I think hindi dapat siya i-bash. Hindi niya kasalanan pinanganak siyang AQUINO. Wag lang talaga siya tatakbo o papasok sa gobyerno ibang usapan na ‘yun. Our concern is ang PLDT sana hindi na gumastos ng gumastos sa marketing. Dapat ayusin na lang nila service nila. Palpak na nga internet speed palpak pa ang after service nila. Kesa na sa gumastos pa sila sa marketing they should focus on serving their costumers well. Yun lang po salamat.”

