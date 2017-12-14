Pacquiao to fight in Mexico City?

The date April 21, 2018 is being targeted as Manny Pacquiao Day in Mexico City.

Fernando Beltran, Mexico’s premier promoter, has expressed his desire to bring over the Filipino eight-division champion, a Bulletin source from Mexico City said yesterday, after an internet report said talks are ongoing for such an event to take place at the Arena Coliseo.



Beltran, whose Zanfer Promotion has strong links with Bob Arum’s Top Rank Inc., told boxingscene that “I will fight until I secure him.”

“We are in talks, nothing is certain, but we are making the attempt because Mexico deserves to see him,” said Beltran, whose fighter Erik Morales figured in an epic three-fight war with Pacquiao more than a decade ago.

Even Arum did mention about Pacquiao strutting his stuff on Mexican soil as a possibility although the Hall of Fame promoter made it clear that there are other options as well.

A few days ago, Pacquiao also hinted about his much-awaited ring return, adding that the month of April is an ideal date.

Pacquiao, who turns 39 on Sunday, last fought and dropped a disputable decision against Jeff Horn last July before more than 51,000 fans at the Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane, Australia.

Since turning professional in 1995, Pacquiao has faced a myriad of Mexicans and trilogy with Morales and his two-fight affair with Marco Antonio Barrera as landmark events.

Still, it was Pacquiao’s four fights with Juan Manuel Marquez, a native of Mexico City, that stands out.

Pacquiao won twice against Marquez and drew once but the fourth fight, a sixth-round stoppage by Marquez, remains the highlight of their storied rivalry.

A couple of weeks ago, Pacquiao also floated the idea of meeting MMA expert Conor McGregor but while it became viral, it was just short-lived.

