DoH: Firecracker injuries down

By CHARINA CLARISSE L. ECHALUCE

Few hours before Christmas, the Department of Health (DoH) reported a nearly 80 percent decrease in the total number of firecracker-related injuries.



According to the Aksyon: Paputok Injury Reduction 2017 report, a total of five firecracker-related injuries was recorded from 6 a.m. of December 21 to 6 a.m.of December 24.

“This is 16 cases (or 76 percent) lower than the five-year average and 12 cases (or 71 percent) lower than the same time period last year,” the DoH noted.

Earlier, Health Undersecretary Gerardo Bayugo disclosed that a 50 percent drop in the number of firecracker-related injuries is expected this coming holidays because of the full implementation of the nationwide firecrackers ban.

“Last year, we recorded a 32 percent reduction in injuries due to rumors that there will be a ban. So this year we see further reduction of 50 percent now that the ban is already in place,” Bayugo said.

Under the Executive Order no. 28, the use of firecrackers shall be limited to community fireworks displays, which must be under supervision of a trained individual. On the other hand, pyrotechnic devices may still be used outside community fireworks display areas.

As of press time, there was still no reported case of fireworks ingestion, as well as stray bullet injury.

In addition, there was no recorded death from firecrackers and fireworks.

Four or 80 percent of the cases were recorded in the National Capital Region. This includes an 11-month-old baby from Malate, Manila, whose left knee was hit with a legal firework, Pop-pop.

“He was a passive case who sustained blast injury with no amputation,” the DoH report said.

The remaining one case was listed in Region 5.

All cases were males, mostly active users of firecrackers.

“Age ranged from 11 months old to 12 years old. Four [80 percent] were active users,” according to DoH.

All the victims, except for the baby injured with a Pop-pop, have used Piccolo, which is an illegal firecracker.

No amputation case has been reported.

