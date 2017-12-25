PBA: Maliksi sees hope for Blackwater

By WAYLON GALVEZ

Blackwater may have lost its season debut last week, but forward Allein Maliksi feels the Elite can be a contender this season if they focus on playing consistently in the PBA Philippine Cup.



The team handled by coach Leo Isaac fell short on their comeback bid, dropping a heartbreaking 103-98 loss to the Meralco Bolts last Friday at the Cuneta Astrodome in Pasay City. Maliksi and rookie forward Reymar Jose led Blackwater with 16 points apiece.

Despite the setback, Maliksi said they should learn from the mistakes they made during the game as they prepare against Rain or Shine this Friday at Astrodome.

“We fought hard, that’s the good thing. Unfortunately, we fell short,” said Maliksi. “We still need to make adjustments on the things the coaching staff wants us to do. May mga mali na puwede naman kami matuto at may maganda din naman.”

One of the good things that Maliksi pointed out is the addition of the 6-foot-5 Jose, the No. 3 overall pick during the last PBA Rookie Draft.

A product of Far Easter University and a member of Gilas Pilipinas, Jose provided additional firepower to Blackwater’s offense and muscle on the team’s interior defense with six rebounds.

“Sa tingin ko isa talaga siya sa maasahan ng team. He’s a rookie, but the way he performed parang beterano na siya. From inside and outside ang laro niya e, so we expect him na mag-contribute sa mga susunod pang games,” said Maliksi.

Aside from the addition of Jose, the team has also reactivated sophomore forward Mac Belo, who missed several games in the previous Governors’ Cup due to a knee injury. Belo, Jose and JP Erram give Blackwater a formidable young frontline, and Maliksi said once the trio plays consistent, they’ll be a force to reckon with in the PBA.

Against the Bolts, however, the three combined for 14-of-34 shooting from the field. Overall, the team converted 35-of-93 (37 percent), while allowing Meralco to shoot 36-of-86 (45 percent). New addition KG Caneleta fired 25 points as he buried 5-of-7 three-point shots.

“On both ends talagang kailangan naming mag-improve,” said Maliksi.

The soft-spoken Maliksi said that he’ll try to be more vocal to teammates when suggesting ideas where they can improve as a team, which is something he needs to assert as one of the veteran players.

“I think I’ll be more vocal (on practice session)… hindi naman ako ganun na nagsasalita, ayoko na may masabi ako na pwede makasakit sa teammates. Pero kailangan ko magsalita para malaman kung ano, or saan puwede mag-improve,” he said.

