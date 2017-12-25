Student shot

A college student was shot and wounded Saturday night by motorcycle-riding men while having a drinking session in Caloocan City.



Police Officer 1 Jimmy Martesano, investigator on the case, said Armon Jay Tranate, 24, of Campupot Street in Barangay 175, sustained a gunshot wound in the right thigh.

Initial investigation showed that around 10:30 p.m., Tranate was having a drinking session with his brother and three friends in front of their house, when two unidentified men onboard a motorcycle fired a shot, hitting Tranate.

Charles, 28, brother of Tranate, told police that the rider was wearing a black jacket and mask, while the gunman wore a white t-shirt and an eyeglasses.

The suspects sped off towards Campupot Street.

Barangay watchmen brought Tranate to Bernardino Hospital where he is currently recuperating.(Kate Louise Javier)

