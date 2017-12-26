P1.4-B Sarangani budget okayed

ALABEL, Sarangani – The Sangguniang Panlalawigan has approved the P1.4 billion annual budget needed to fund various development programs and projects that will be undertaken next year by the provincial government under its ‘Sulong Sarangani’ flagship program.



Board member Cornelio Martinez, chair of the committee on finance, said of the P1.4 billion annual budget 20 percent of which or some P220 million will be used to bankroll the development projects including infrastructure, health and social services and livelihood projects for former New People’s Army rebels who wished to avail of the Comprehensive Local Integration Program of the government designed to provide livelihood assistance to NPA rebels who want to return to the mainstream society.

More than 130 former communist insurgents in Sarangani had surrendered since 2013 after they were enlisted into the CLIP program.

Governor Steve Solon said the provincial government was cited this year by Department of the Interior and Local Government for its efficient financial management that resulted in the effective implementation of programs under the peace and security initiatives, environmental and disaster management and social protection programs. (Joseph Jubelag)

