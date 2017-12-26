P14M to Vinta victims

- Home
- Entertainment
- Headlines
- Lifestyle
- News
- News in Photo
- Opinion
- Sports
A total of $280,000 or P14 million was donated by the Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) to the Philippine Red Cross (PRC) Sunday for victims of typhoon Vinta.
Richard Gordon, PRC chairman, personally received the donation from QRCS’ head of delegation Abdelmounam Mhindate during an emergency meeting on the ‘Vinta’ response at the PRC National Headquarters in Mandaluyong City.
“I would like to thank the Qatar Red Crescent Society for responding immediately to our appeal. They are the first one to donate for the victims of typhoon Vinta,” Gordon said.
“They have always been active in helping PRC.”
The assistance, according to Gordon, will be used to purchase nonfood items, food items, water, and tarpaulins for typhoon-affected families in evacuation sites.
The PRC chairman also said that the aid from QRCS will be given to 1,500 families affected by typhoon, saying the families will receive R3,000 each as emergency relief assistance. (Jel Santos)