Arellano tossers face Mapua bets in ‘NC’ opener

Women’s defending champion Arellano University starts its title-retention campaign on Jan. 4 when the 93rd NCAA volleyball tournament unwraps at The Arena in San Juan City.
The Lady Chiefs, who swept the San Sebastian Lady Stags for their breakthrough title, will be up against the Mapua Lady Cardinals at 2 p.m.
Clashing at 4 p.m. are the Arellano Chiefs and the Mapua Cardinals.
Junior squads San Sebastian and Emilio Aguinaldo College raise the curtain at 8 a.m., followed by men’s matches between the San Sebastian Stags and the EAC Generals at 10 a.m.
Last season’s female semifinalist San Sebastian also opens its bid against EAC at 12 noon.
Men’s defending champion College of St. Benilde, meanwhile, starts its own campaign on Jan. 5 against Letran at 10 a.m.
Also seeing action are their respective female counterparts at 12 noon, as well as their junior teams at 8 a.m.
Women’s teams from Jose Rizal University and San Beda tangle at 2 p.m. even as their men’s squads battle at 4 p.m.
