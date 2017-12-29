Mexican ready vs Ancajas

Top ten Mexican contender Israel Gonzalez has vowed to stop International Boxing Federation (IBF) super-flyweight king Jerwin Ancajas when they clash on Feb. 3 in Corpus Christi, Texas.

“Don’t miss my fight, (this) should be (an) epic (fight) and I’m gonna be the first world champion from Cabo San Lucas,” Gonzalez, just 21 said in an interview facilitated by Mexican fight scribe Salvador Rodriguez.



A native of Cabo San Lucas, the world-renowned beach destination of the rich and famous, Gonzalez feels he is ready to take on the big names.

While he admits that he is still progressing and lightyears away from being an elite fighter, Gonzalez swears he is “very well prepared.”

To toughen up for Ancajas, who is staking the IBF 115-lb crown for the fourth time, Gonzalez has set up training camp in the far-flung and isolated area of Jiquipilco, a mountainous region near the Otomi range that all-time great Erik Morales often used as training headquarters.

“We have two sessions by day at camp from Monday to Saturday. In the morning we run and in the afternoon we train at the gym with sparring sessions, tactics, pads and much more,” said Gonzalez, who enters the 10,000-seater American Bank Center armed with a 21-1-0 win-loss-draw record with eight KOs.

