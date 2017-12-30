IBP Cebu & 1901st Reserve

By Erik Espina

ATHER, when you hold a banquet invite the poor, the crippled, the lame, the blind; blessed indeed will you be because of their inability to repay you. For you will be repaid at the resurrection of the righteous.” Luke 14:13-14

The season prompts reflecting another Bible verse, paraphrased, urges charity towards the poor, as being a loan to God. An irony, as the Almighty, by his omnipotent nature, requires no hand-out.



This is the conscience of many untold philanthropic initiatives when ‘corporate social responsibility’ partners with military and spiritual civic actions. Example is a recent outreach initiated by the Integrated Bar of Philippines (Cebu) President, Atty. Mundlyn Misal-Martin and Atty. Rheneir Mora in coordination with the 1901st Philippine Army Ready Reserve Brigade for the benefit of six mountain barangays in Argao City of Mayor Stanley Caminero, Cebu.

Acts of compassion in the spirit of humility are phrases spoken in the most audible of terms, the needy, the destitute best comprehends. An estimated 1,800 beneficiaries, including children, went home that day with glad tidings and a happy spirit.

Worthy causes succeed to unite a compendium of efforts in giving with Reservist Captain, Fr. Brian Butanas (CHS) for the opening mass and confessions, Philippine Navy Reservists for feeding, the Air Force Reservists, 5th TASB led by Major/Dr. Kenneth Coo motoring from Negros Oriental, with Captain/Atty. Jose Gochangco for the medicines, the Reservist medical support given Major/Dr. Robert Denopol Chief of Hospital St. Anthony Mother and Child Hospital with the team of MSgts. (doctors) Tyrone Mercader, (on a bi-weekly dialysis) remains a dedicated volunteer with Manny Barcenas etc., 1st Cebu Ready Reserve Battalion, CMAG of Mactan Export Processing Zone, Jaycees of Paul Dy, DoH under Regional Director Jaime Bernadas with his dependable nurses and DoH dental busses, 7th RCDG under a most supportive Colonel Nestor Abando, 53rd Engr. Bde, PNP, and Central Command. Belated Merry Xmas!

