A peaceful and prosperous new year!

by Ronald Constantino

Highspeed welcomes 2018 with hope and optimism.

May more and more Filipino films do well at the box-office, mainstream and indie alike. Hopefully, no more first day, last day of showing, disappointing producers and theater owners.

More films for The Idealfirst Company, owned and managed by partners Perci Intalan and Jun Lana, new parents of a baby boy.

Lovelife for Willie Revillame… this time hopefully forever. After a hard day’s work, Willie needs to go home and rest in the company of a loving wife…or companion.

Why not downplay the rivalry between GMA and ABS-CBN? The so-called network isn’t healthy. Artists and talents can’t even name the rival studio, saying “sa kabilang istasyon.”

Enlightened classification of movies. Let adults enjoy uncut films.

National Artists honors for Ryan Cayabyab, Lea Salonga, Cecile Licad, Lisa Macuja. Now! Ditto Nora Aunor, who actually already passed the rigid screenings of the CCP and NCCA. Of course, the President has the final say.

While at it, why not Carmen Guerrero-Nakpil and Gilda Cordero- Fernando? They are already in their 80s.

Not to forget the late Kerima Polotan-Tuvera. She was my editor in The Evening Post and Focus in the mid-‘70s and early ‘80s. Bro, Nes (Cuartero) also wrote for Focus.

May the concert and theater scenes continue to thrive.

Think Martin Nievera, Regine Velasquez, Ogie Alcasid, Lani Misalucha, Cris Villonco, Shamaine Centenera, Audie Gemora, Rafa Siguion Reyna.

Last but not least, may 2018 be the banner year of Peachy Guioguio and daughter Trixie. More projects and events to handle.

