SBMA confiscates P40-M worth of smuggled liquor

SUBIC BAY FREEPORT – Around P40-million worth of liquor was seized by the Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority (SBMA) during a smuggling attempt on Christmas Eve inside this premier Freeport.



According to SBMA Chair Wilma Eisma, the SBMA Law Enforcement Department seized a total of 1,321 boxes of expensive liquor from a closed van that was about to leave Subic Bay Freeport through the 14th gate on December 24. She added that a 40-footer container van parked at the Subic Seaport Terminal was also seized as part of the smuggling attempt.

“Some unscrupulous parties wanted to take advantage of the Christmas season to try to pull away illegal activities in the Freeport, but this only proves that the SBMA Law Enforcement Department is ready at all times to do its duty,” Eisma said after receiving the report.

“This is a job well done bythe SBMA and another huge failure for those who try to use Subic for their smuggling operation,” Eisma added.

According to a report by Maj. Vicente Tolentino, head of the SBMA Law Enforcement Department, the seized contraband included 54 bottles of Remy Martin Louis XIII, and eight boxes of Remy Martin Centaure De Diamant.

Tolentino said the SBMA police began the operation on Christmas Eve after a tipster informed them that a closed van and a Nissan Patrol SUV would attempt to smuggle contraband from the Freeport.

He said that operatives posted along the Argonaut Highway monitored the vehicles and tailed them to the 14th Street Gate where they were stopped by sentries.

The Fuso van, bearing File No. 036404 of BCR Trucking, was driven by 41-year old Julio Flores, along with helper Marvin Arcega, 46 years old. The two failed to present necessary documents when accosted by the police, Tolentino said.

The van contained 275 boxes of Remy Martin Cognac Champagne, 448 boxes of Martini, 66 boxes of Remy Martin XO, 17 boxes of Remy Martin Champagne, 8 boxes of Remy Martin Louis XIII, 8 boxes of Remy Martin Centaure De Diamant, 7 boxes of Remy Martin Club, and 7 boxes of Remy Martin.(Jonas Reyes)

