Hopeful 2018

By Johnny Dayang

Every time a New Year arrives, people, as a matter of tradition, turn to resolutions as inspirations and commitments for change to address personal defects and shortfalls in desired goals.



The New Year is also a time for hope; its coming should serve to strengthen our resolve to focus more on the needs of families and loved ones whose lives have been shattered by tragedies and calamities that struck them the preceding year.

This year, 2018, Mindanao will remain under martial law which Congress extended for a year. Inspired and assured by all the inroads martial law has so far achieved in the fight against terrorism and insurgency in Southern Philippines, Mindanaons generally trust law enforcement agencies to fight whatever threat, big or small, that stalks their area. They hope other Filipinos will share their confidence.

In Congress, the Mindanao battle includes the passage of a Bangsamoro Basic Law (BBL) that, hopefully, will address on a long-term basis the Muslim struggle for self-autonomy, and usher in a more meaningful progress. Enactment of the BBL, however, will have to go through the usual legislative scrutiny. Despite the resolution of contentious issues the Bangsamoro Transition Committee wants in the bill, certain provisions of the measure must be fine-tuned to ensure they adhere to the Constitution.

Hope in 2018 must also extend to holding the deferred barangay and youth elections to resolve the issue of term extension of hold-over Barangay and Kabataan officials.

Elections, however, must be clean and transparent, and not be used to perpetuate the terms of incompetent and abusive village officials. The people themselves must know well their local leaders and boot out the undeserving among them to serve best their community welfare.

Other urgent matters that must be resolved satisfactorily and decisively this year include the issues of extra-judicial killings, police brutality, customs smuggling, graft and corruption, power and tyranny in the legislature, respect for human rights, and better and gainful employment opportunities for all.

Admittedly, these things are not easy to solve overnight given the bureaucratic hurdles that come with sound public governance. Nevertheless, the active participation of the people in addressing socio-economic issues can significantly influence the way government shapes its direction and priorities.

Hopefully, government will help us realize our aspirations and dreams, supported by our active participation, and tempered by patience and resolve in our hearts and minds.

